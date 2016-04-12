BRIEF-Magic Software reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13/shr
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
April 12 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Receives patent term adjustment extending the term of its U.S. patent
* Says adjustement increases patent term from 20 years to 21 years and 6 months, extending term through March 2, 2028
* MGIC investment- NGAGE / mortgage customers can order MGIC rate quotes as well as order delegated and non-delegated mortgage insurance