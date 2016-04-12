BRIEF-i3D Q1 net loss widens to 830,188 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 403,921 ZLOTYS VERSUS 908,684 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 12 West International Publ AB :
* Spreading issue oversubscribed with subscriptions for about 28 million Swedish crowns ($3.5 million)
* Through share issue it gains about 12.7 million crowns after issue costs
* Subscription price set at 3.65 crowns per share, corresponding to discount of 8 percent to volume weighted average price from March 29 - April 8 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0665 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 403,921 ZLOTYS VERSUS 908,684 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS GROUP SALES BETWEEN EUR 48 MILLION AND EUR 51 MILLION BASED ON THE HALF-YEAR FIGURES FOR THE ENTIRE 2016/17 FISCAL YEAR