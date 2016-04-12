BRIEF-Virtusa reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Virtusa announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 consolidated financial results
April 12 Csg Systems International Inc
* Ceo peter kalan's fy 2015 total compensation was $5.6 million versus $3.4 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/22rBzsM Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Virtusa announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 consolidated financial results
May 16 Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc named Stuart Quick as breach response and cyber operations manager of its cyber team.