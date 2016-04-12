BRIEF-Sibirskiy Gostinets Q1 net loss to RAS narrows to RUB 7.7 mln
* Q1 NET LOSS TO RAS OF 7.7 MILLION ROUBLES VERSUS LOSS OF 8.6 MILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO
April 12 Sonmez Pamuklu Sanayii AS :
* To participate capital increase of its unit Sonmez Cimento with 12.8 million lira ($4.51 million) representing 15 percent of company share in Sonmez Cimento
* Unit Sonmez Cimento to increase its share capital to 235.0 million lira from 150.0 million lira
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8367 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and same-store sales, driven by increased customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.