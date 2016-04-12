April 12 Libin Sun Says Owns 4.4 Pct Stake In
Integrated Device Technology, Including 3.6 Mln Shares Of Co's
Common Stock Subject To American
* Libin Sun and affiliates propose to buyout Integrated
Device Technology for $32.00 per share in cash - sec filing
* Draft merger agreement contemplates "go shop" provision to
allow board to solicit competing proposals
* Libin sun and affiliates include liang xu, haiping zhou,
zhibin lin, junping chen, libin yang, and nauman a. Aly
* Intend to finance the transaction with a combination of
debt and equity capital
* Libin sun and affiliates say they are aware that numerous
parties have expressed acquisition interest for integrated
device technology inc
* Style call options
