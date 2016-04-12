April 12 Nikkei:

* Shinsei Bank, consumer credit unit Aplus to team with Tencent affiliate to let Chinese visitors pay via smartphone at duty-free stores, elsewhere - Nikkei

* Shinsei, Tencent's service is seen adding duty-free store operator Laox, jeweler Tokyo Pearl and branded-goods dealer Brand Off around May - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1NmONjB Further company coverage: