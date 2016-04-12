UPDATE 2-Vodafone promises higher dividends as cash flow set to jump
* Operator says free cash flow will increase to about 5 mln euros
April 12 Silverarrow Capital Advisors Llp
* "believe that price per share agreed by rofin board does not reflect fair value of company"
* "would endorse a competing offer that is within valuation range supported by our analysis"
* Arrived at a range of implied equity values for rofin's common stock of between $34.25 and $41.75 per share Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Operator says free cash flow will increase to about 5 mln euros
SEOUL/GENEVA, May 16 North Korea's missile programme is progressing faster than expected, South Korea's defence minister said on Tuesday, after the UN Security Council demanded the North halt all nuclear and ballistic missile tests and condemned Sunday's test-launch.