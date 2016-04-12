BRIEF-Lupin and Lilly expand partnership in India
* Says Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product
April 12 (Reuters) -
* William Pulte Says Pultegroup Inc's Performance has suffered greatly under the leadership of CEO Richard Dugas
* On April 11, 2016, William J. Pulte delivered a letter to Pultegroup Inc's board of directors - sec filing
* William Pulte seeks removal of Pultegroup CEO Dugas, says co's board must take immediate action to hold dugas accountable for sustained shareholder losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product
* UPS - offering C$750 million of 2.125% senior notes due 2024 - sec filing