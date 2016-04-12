BRIEF-Sibirskiy Gostinets Q1 net loss to RAS narrows to RUB 7.7 mln
* Q1 NET LOSS TO RAS OF 7.7 MILLION ROUBLES VERSUS LOSS OF 8.6 MILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO
April 12 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes through unit Mondo TV Spain agreement with RTVE, Spanish radio and television, for distribution of TV series Isabel in Italy
* According to the agreement, Mondo TV will distribute all TV, Internet, Mobile and VOD rights in exclusivity together with the Licensing & Merchandising rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and same-store sales, driven by increased customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.