BRIEF-InteliWISE Q1 net profit lowers to 12,598 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 647,067 ZLOTYS VERSUS 438,426 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 12 (Reuters) -
* Uber releases transparency report; says received 415 total government requests related to criminal investigations Source text - ubr.to/1WpJwyX (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Operator says free cash flow will increase to about 5 mln euros