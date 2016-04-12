BRIEF-Qianhai Health says Super Generation acquired 11 mln shares of co
* Super Generation acquired 11 million shares of co of HK$0.004 each at HK$0.085 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Delta Plus Group SA :
* FY operating profit 19.8 million euros ($22.54 million) versus 16.9 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 12.5 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 0.85 euro per share, up 13 percent versus last year Source text: bit.ly/20yD2hv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Super Generation acquired 11 million shares of co of HK$0.004 each at HK$0.085 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Save as disclosed, confirms it is not aware of any reason that caused increase in price, trading volume of shares