April 12 Eurofins-Cerep SA :

* FY revenue 22.5 million euros ($25.62 million) versus 18.5 million euros year ago

* FY operating profit 1.0 million euros versus loss of 1.7 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 1.8 million euros versus loss of 0.5 million euros year ago

* At December 31, 2015, cash of the company amounted to 2.38 million euros against 2.75 million euros at 31 December 2014