METALS-Base metals slip on worries over China growth outlook
* China in new moves to curb shadow banking and risky investment
April 12 Hingham Institution For Savings
* Hingham Savings announces 18% increase in earnings per share, 15% return on equity
* Q1 shr $2.48
* Qtrly Net Interest Income $13.8 mln VS $12.3 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China in new moves to curb shadow banking and risky investment
* Company is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 march 2017