UPDATE 1-Japan "toushin" funds see outflows after reprimand from FSA
* Financial industry freezing toushin sales after FSA criticism
April 12 Alliancebernstein Lp :
* Preliminary assets under management increased to $479 billion during March 2016 from $460 billion at end of February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Financial industry freezing toushin sales after FSA criticism
BANJUL, May 16 The African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) will invest up to $500 million in Gambia, its president said, an economic boost to the impoverished West African country ostracized by investors under former president Yahya Jammeh.