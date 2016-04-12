April 12 Telesta Therapeutics Inc

* Says type a meeting has been scheduled with u.s. Food and drug administration (fda) on friday, april 15 , 2016

* Type a meeting will be focused on fda's responses to telesta's questions concerning approval of mcna 1 in united states