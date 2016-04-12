BRIEF-Lupin and Lilly expand partnership in India
* Says Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product
April 12 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant pharmaceuticals receives notice of default from bondholders due to delayed 10-k filing
* On schedule to file its 10-k on or before april 29, 2016
* Says company has until june 11, 2016 to cure default by filing 10-k
* Notice of default does not result in acceleration of any of company's indebtedness
* Received a notice of default from holders of its 5.5% notes due 2023 as a result of delay in company filing its form 10-k
* Says "company is on schedule to file its 10-k on or before april 29, 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product
* UPS - offering C$750 million of 2.125% senior notes due 2024 - sec filing