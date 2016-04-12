BRIEF-Lupin and Lilly expand partnership in India
* Says Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product
April 12 Greenfields Petroleum Corp
* Entered into agreement with heaney assets corp to settle all amounts outstanding under loan agreement dated june 27, 2014
* Says greenfields has also agreed to pay an agent a success fee for negotiating terms of definitive agreement
* Under terms, co will issue 11.5 million shares of co to heaney in full satisfaction of amounts under loan agreement
* UPS - offering C$750 million of 2.125% senior notes due 2024 - sec filing