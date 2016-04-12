BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics files for non-timely 10-Q
* Mabvax therapeutics files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
April 12 Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd :
* Biondvax pharmaceuticals says its board resolved to approve payment and increase it by an additional amount related to placing the bond for CEO Ron Babecoff
* Bond in connection with previously reported investigation by israeli securities authority, related to certain co's shareholders' alleged use of inside information
FRANKFURT, May 16 Germany's Merck KGaA said it was looking into shifting its diversified chemicals and healthcare businesses into separate subsidiaries next year. "The internal processes and structures shall be orientated more consequently towards the continuing growth dynamic of the sectors," the family-controlled group said in a statement on Tuesday.