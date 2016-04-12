April 12 Starboard Value Lp Files To Say It Has Economic Exposure Of About 9.9 Pct In Depomed Inc As Of April 8, 2016

* Sec filing

* Settled total return swap agreements

* Starboard value reports 9.2 percent stake in co as of april 8 versus 6.8 percent stake as of march 28 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1N7aZmQ (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)