BRIEF-Lupin and Lilly expand partnership in India
* Says Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product
April 12 (Reuters) -
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc downgraded to 'SD' on distressed exchange; debt ratings lowered to 'D'
* Rating action reflects Cliffs' announcement that it has completed a private debt exchange in which $512 million in debt principal
* "Company's capital structure was unsustainable" Source text - bit.ly/1SxGtPe Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* UPS - offering C$750 million of 2.125% senior notes due 2024 - sec filing