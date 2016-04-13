BRIEF-Boston Scientific closes Symetis acquisition
* To immediately begin selling Acurate TA and Acurate Neo/TF valve systems in Europe and other geographies outside of U.S.
April 13 Alk Abello A/S :
* License application for investigational house dust mite SLIT-tablet accepted for review by fda
* Announcement does not change Alk's outlook for financial year 2016.

* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval