April 13 (Reuters) -

* Fitch - Azerbaijani banks' capital and asset quality weak after currency devaluation

* Fitch - Drop in oil prices, subsequent currency devaluation has hit Azerbaijani banks' capital, eroding ability to absorb credit losses

* Fitch - Believe that loan impairment charges in 2016 may consume entire pre-impairment profit of banking sector