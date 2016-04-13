Deripaska's group bets on improving aluminium, Russian outlook
* Says En+ gives entry into emerging markets without FX risks
April 13 Merit Invest SA :
* Signs letter of intent with investor for cooperation and acquisition of company's new issue shares at issue price of 0.10 zloty each
* Says letter of intent is non-binding
* Investor plans to conduct due diligence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says En+ gives entry into emerging markets without FX risks
* Qtrly profit attributable 151.1 million rgt versus 135.3 million rgt