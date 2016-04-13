BRIEF-Boston Scientific closes Symetis acquisition
* To immediately begin selling Acurate TA and Acurate Neo/TF valve systems in Europe and other geographies outside of U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Primary Health Properties Plc
* Result of equity issue
* Php announced a proposed firm placing and placing, open offer and offer for subscription at 100 pence per share
* Company will issue 150,000,000 new shares at 100 pence per share, raising £150 million and exceeding its initial fundraising target of up to £120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To immediately begin selling Acurate TA and Acurate Neo/TF valve systems in Europe and other geographies outside of U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval