April 12 Integrated Device Technology Inc
* IDT issues statement on Schedule 13D filing
* Filings represent first and only information received from
this group
* Statement regarding filing by Libin Sun, Liang Xu, Haiping
Zhou, Zhibin Lin, Junping Chen, Libin Yang and Nauman Aly
* Have not had any communication whatsoever with any of
these parties
* Unaware of any other information to support determination
that proposal represents credible bona fide offer to purchase co
* Will evaluate any further information that may be received
from group to determine whether genuine, credible offer exists
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780)