BRIEF-Boston Scientific closes Symetis acquisition
* To immediately begin selling Acurate TA and Acurate Neo/TF valve systems in Europe and other geographies outside of U.S.
April 13 Nel ASA :
* Initiates feasibility partner study for large-scale hydrogen
* Project has received a 14 million Norwegian crown ($1.71 million) grant from ENERGIX-programme of research council of Norway
* Total project cost is estimated at 20 million crowns

($1 = 8.1958 Norwegian crowns)
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval