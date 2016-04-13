BRIEF-Quabit Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln euros YoY
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
April 13 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros (BME) :
* Expands its global connectivity through an agreement with BSO Network Solutions
* Deal will improve latencies and make it possible for firms already connected to BSO to trade in markets operated by BME
Source text: bit.ly/1XuOjh2
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
ALMATY, May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.