April 13 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros (BME) :

* Expands its global connectivity through an agreement with BSO Network Solutions

* Deal will improve latencies and make it possible for firms already connected to BSO to trade in markets operated by BME

Source text: bit.ly/1XuOjh2

