April 13 Countryside Properties Plc

* Completions up 15.4% to 1,095 units (H1 2015: 949 units)

* Private average selling price ("ASP") up 47.2% to £508,000 (H1 2015: £345,000)

* Forward sales up 4.3% at £205.3m (H1 2015: £196.7m)

* Firmly on track to achieve our medium-term targets of over 3,600 completions per year

* Firmly on track to achieve our medium-term targets of operating margin of over 17% and improvement in roce to over 28%

