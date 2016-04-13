BRIEF-Quabit Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln euros YoY
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
April 13 Reiss
* Reiss partners with Warburg Pincus to accelerate UK and international expansion
* David Reiss will retain a significant investment in the business and will remain as chairman and CEO.
* An affiliate of Warburg Pincus has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the company, valuing the business at £230 million
* Morgan stanley acted as sole financial advisor to Reiss Holdings while squire patton boggs acted as legal advisor
* Financo acted as financial advisor to warburg pincus while freshfields bruckhaus deringer llp acted as legal advisor Source text for Eikon:
ALMATY, May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.