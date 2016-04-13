April 13 Fingerprint Cards Ab :

* Sees penetration of biometrics in smartphones of about 85 pct in 2018 - annual report

* Penetration of biometrics in smartphones was around 17 percent in 2014, FPC has earlier estimated slightly above 30 pct in 2015 and slightly above 50 pct in 2016 Link to 2015 annual report: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)