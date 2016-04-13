April 13 Prevas AB :

* Launches cost savings program

* Savings programme is expected to be cost neutral in 2016 and give full effect from 2017 with annual savings of at least 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.47 million)

* Program includes, among others, optimization of functions for management, sales and support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0847 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)