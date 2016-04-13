PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 China Yida Holding Co
* On April 12, entered into an amended and restated agreement and plan of merger with China Yida Holding Acquisition Co
* Parties agreed to amend original merger agreement principally to change structure of merger
* Amendment states China Yida Holding Acquisition Co will merge with and into co, with co surviving merger
* Principal shareholders have agreed to vote all of principal shares in favor of approval and adoption of amended merger agreement
* Board, based upon unanimous recommendation of a special committee approved and adopted amended merger agreement - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1oWT8nm )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to push for an extension of supply cuts into 2018.