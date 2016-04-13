April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* Expect 2016 firmwide net interest income to be up about $2 billion + YoY

* In corporate & investment bank, sees securities services revenue to be about $875 million per quarter for the remainder of 2016, market dependent

* JPMorgan chase & co qtrly firm NII is up $723 million YoY and $161 million QoQ with qtrly NIM up about 7 bps QoQ

* Expect firmwide 2016 non-interest revenue to be about $50 billion, market dependent

* In commercial banking, expect Q2 revenue to be up modestly (quarter on quarter)

* JPMorgan chase & co qtrly mortgage originations of $22.4 billion, down 9% YoY

* Expect firmwide 2016 adjusted expense to be $56 billion +/-

* In commercial banking, expect Q2 expense to be about $725 million

* JPMorgan chase & co qtrly fixed income markets down 13% YoY

* In asset management, expect Q2 revenue to be less than or equal to $3 billion, market dependent

* In consumer & community banking, expect mortgage banking net charge-offs to be about $60 million per quarter in 2016

* In consumer & community banking, expect card net charge-off rate for 2016 of 2.50% +/-