BRIEF-Quabit Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln euros YoY
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co:
* Expect 2016 firmwide net interest income to be up about $2 billion + YoY
* In corporate & investment bank, sees securities services revenue to be about $875 million per quarter for the remainder of 2016, market dependent
* JPMorgan chase & co qtrly firm NII is up $723 million YoY and $161 million QoQ with qtrly NIM up about 7 bps QoQ
* Expect firmwide 2016 non-interest revenue to be about $50 billion, market dependent
* In commercial banking, expect Q2 revenue to be up modestly (quarter on quarter)
* JPMorgan chase & co qtrly mortgage originations of $22.4 billion, down 9% YoY
* Expect firmwide 2016 adjusted expense to be $56 billion +/-
* In commercial banking, expect Q2 expense to be about $725 million
* JPMorgan chase & co qtrly fixed income markets down 13% YoY
* In asset management, expect Q2 revenue to be less than or equal to $3 billion, market dependent
* In consumer & community banking, expect mortgage banking net charge-offs to be about $60 million per quarter in 2016
* In consumer & community banking, expect card net charge-off rate for 2016 of 2.50% +/- Source text: bit.ly/1NnWgib Further company coverage:
ALMATY, May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.