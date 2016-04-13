April 13 Titan Machinery Inc :

* For Q4 of fiscal 2016, revenue was $335.5 million, compared to $490.7 million in Q4 last year

* Qtrly loss per share $1.62

* Reiterating expectations for fiscal 2017

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $1.31

* Plan to reduce equipment inventory by another $100 million in fiscal 2017

* In Q4 of fiscal 2016, company recognized a $6.7 million non-cash charge

* Recorded an inventory impairment charge of $27.5 million, or $0.77 per share in the quarter

* Non-Cash charge primarily related to impairment of long-lived assets within agriculture and construction segments

* In Q4 of fiscal 2015, company also recognized a non-cash charge of $31.0 million

* Non-Cash charge of $31.0 million primarily related to impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets within agriculture segment

* Will recognize a pre-tax gain of approximately $2.0 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017