BRIEF-LC Corp Q1 net profit lowers to 11.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 11.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 13 Moody's:
* Moody's: Brexit wouldn't shake up resilient UK mortgage, auto securities; consumer debt more vulnerable
* Moody's: London's housing market is the most sensitive to the Brexit effect out of the UK's regions
* Moody's: Brexit would not affect credit quality of auto abs materially, as transactions are stand-alone deals
* Moody's: Currency volatility, uncertainty about UK's future relations with EU would suppress issuance, demand for UK securitisations
* Moody's: EU investors would likely have to resolve certain cross-border compliance requirements post-Brexit
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY RESQ CLUB AQUIRES COMPETITOR AND ATTRACTS FUNDING FROM GERMAN INVESTORS