BRIEF-LC Corp Q1 net profit lowers to 11.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 11.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 13 Ashford Inc
* Ashford Inc. Stockholders approve combination with Remington
* Proposed transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2016
* Ashford says shareholders representing over 85 pct of outstanding shares voted in favor of combination
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY RESQ CLUB AQUIRES COMPETITOR AND ATTRACTS FUNDING FROM GERMAN INVESTORS