PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Golden Star Resources Ltd
* Preliminary cash operating costs for Q1 are estimated at below $750 per ounce, lower than expected
* Says Q1 production exceeded expectations with about 53,000 ounces of gold produced
* Received $20 million from RGLD Gold AG , a subsidiary of Royal Gold , Inc., on April 1, 2016
* Development of PRESTEA underground project continues and is on track to commence production in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to push for an extension of supply cuts into 2018.