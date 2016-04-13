April 13 Golden Star Resources Ltd

* Preliminary cash operating costs for Q1 are estimated at below $750 per ounce, lower than expected

* Says Q1 production exceeded expectations with about 53,000 ounces of gold produced

* Received $20 million from RGLD Gold AG , a subsidiary of Royal Gold , Inc., on April 1, 2016

* Development of PRESTEA underground project continues and is on track to commence production in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)