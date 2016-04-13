BRIEF-Boston Scientific closes Symetis acquisition
* To immediately begin selling Acurate TA and Acurate Neo/TF valve systems in Europe and other geographies outside of U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :
* Reports Q1 revenue at 302.2 million euros ($341.58 million), up 9.6 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To immediately begin selling Acurate TA and Acurate Neo/TF valve systems in Europe and other geographies outside of U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval