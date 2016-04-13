April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co :

* JPMorgan Chase reports first-quarter 2016 net income of $5.5 billion, or $1.35 per share, on revenue of $24.1 billion

* Says Q1 return on tangible common equity 12 percent versus. 11 percent in Q4

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $1.8 billion, compared with $959 million in the prior-year quarter

* Qtrly tangible book value per share of $48.96, up 8 percent

* Says Q1 adjusted expense of $13.9 billion versus. $13.6 billion in Q4

* Says Q1 adjusted overhead ratio 58 percent versus. 57 percent in Q4

* Says consumer businesses continue to grow loans and deposits impressively, attracting deposits faster than the industry

* Quarter-end Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 11.7 percent versus 11.6 percent in Q4

* Qtrly mortgage banking net revenue was $1.9 billion, up 7 percent

* Qtr-end firm supplementary leverage ratio 6.6 percent versus 6.5 percent in Q4

* 17 percent growth in average core loans in Q1

* CEO Dimon says "the U.S. consumer remains healthy and consumer credit trends are favorable."

* Says plans to increase capital return in first half of 2016 as the board approved an incremental $1.9 billion in share buybacks

* Q1 assets under management were $1.7 trillion, down 5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $23.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says under Corporate & Investment Bank unit, equity markets revenue fell 5 percent, reflecting weaker results in Americas derivatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)