April 13 Taaleri Oyj :

* Taaleri Plc and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ.), Branch Operations in Finland, have jointly agreed to close the market-making agreement dated 13 March 2013 signed by Taaleri Plc and Handelsbanken

* Market-Making ends on 13 May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)