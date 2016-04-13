BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
April 13 Kandi Technologies Group Inc
* Kandi Technologies announces change of independent accounting firm to BDO China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results