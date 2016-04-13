BRIEF-Boston Scientific closes Symetis acquisition
* To immediately begin selling Acurate TA and Acurate Neo/TF valve systems in Europe and other geographies outside of U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Arcoma AB :
* Reorganizes business in Växjö
* Says has decided give notice to 12 of its employees about termination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To immediately begin selling Acurate TA and Acurate Neo/TF valve systems in Europe and other geographies outside of U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval