BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
April 13 (Reuters) -
* Caterpillar Inc Maintains dividend rate
* Caterpillar Inc Says To Maintain Quarterly Cash Dividend Of Seventy Seven cents per share of common stock
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results