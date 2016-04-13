April 13 IMAX Corp

* IMAX signs 10-theatre deal in China with Shanghai Aurora Movie Co., Ltd.

* Under deal terms, 8 theatres will be added to co's new construction projects to be located throughout People's Republic Of China

* Locations of remaining two theatres are yet to be determined