April 13 Cargojet Inc

* Air Canada cargo to introduce dedicated freighter service to Latin America and Europe in a commercial arrangement with Cargojet

* New Air Canada cargo flights will provide 52 tonnes of net cargo capacity and are scheduled to begin June 9, 2016

* Air Canada cargo also plans to introduce dedicated freighter service to Europe from Toronto in second half of 2016