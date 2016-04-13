April 13 Emcore Corp :

* Emcore Corporation announces favorable ruling from Sumitomo arbitration

* Arbitration panel ruled that Emcore owes Sumitomo electric none of amounts SEI sought in arbitration

* Panel ruled that Co is entitled to collect $1.9 million it is holding in escrow; Co also entitled to recover over $2.5 million in fees and costs