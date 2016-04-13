BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
April 13 Emcore Corp :
* Emcore Corporation announces favorable ruling from Sumitomo arbitration
* Arbitration panel ruled that Emcore owes Sumitomo electric none of amounts SEI sought in arbitration
* Panel ruled that Co is entitled to collect $1.9 million it is holding in escrow; Co also entitled to recover over $2.5 million in fees and costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results