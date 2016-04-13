BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
April 13 Chemours Co
* To exchange any and all of its $1,350 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2023
* To exchange $750 million principal amount of 7.000% senior notes due 2025, eur 360 million principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2023
* Notes to be exchanged for equal principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2023, $750 million principal amount of 7.000% senior notes due 2025
* Notes also to be exchanged for eur 360 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2023
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results