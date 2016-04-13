April 13 Avid Technology Inc

* Avid Technology says announcement of financial results for q1 is currently expected to be on or before may 10, 2016

* John Frederick, CFO informed company that he intends to resign following co's announcement of financial results for q1

* Avid Technology says has commenced a search for a permanent chief financial officer

* Avid Technology says until completion of search, co intends to name Ilan Sidi as CFO on an interim basis