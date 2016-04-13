April 13 Baylake Corp

* Nicolet Bankshares Inc and Baylake Corp receive shareholder approval for merger

* Of votes casted, approximately 90 percent of Nicolet and Baylake shareholders voted in favor of merger

* Companies have set a closing date of April 29, 2016 , at which point, Baylake's systems and signs will change to Nicolet brand