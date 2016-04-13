April 13 Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci SA (PTWP)

* Sells 75,455 of its own shares for 14 zlotys ($3.7) each

* The company previously acquired the shares as part of its share buyback program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8039 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)